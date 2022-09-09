Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SENIOR FINANCIAL AUDITOR -JOB GRADE KRB 5

(9 Positions)

a) Job Specifications

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;

Conducting analysis of budgets and expenditure by Road agencies and making recommendations on variances.

Developing trend analysis using financial audit reports and provide the information for decision making on KRB funded works.

Carrying out financial and investigative inspection on road agencies to assess

compliance with standards and specifications and assuring that disbursed funds have been used for intended purposes.

Ensuring compliance with the existing guidelines, procedures, rules and regulations in implementation of RMLF funded activities by Road Agencies and County Governments.

Reviewing and assessing operational and financial managements systems, policies,and procedures, guidelines of road agencies and County Governments and recommending areas of improvement where applicable.

Collating and analyzing financial data and reports to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in fund management.

Conducting post audit reviews to establish extent of implementation of audit recommendations by Road Agencies and compliance by County Governments.

Carrying out evaluation and risk assessment of Road Agencies activities as part of the audit process for effective identification of potential risks.

Liaising with other departments to ensure information is available for action and to facilitate audit and M&E.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

A minimum period of four (4) years in Financial Auditing;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, Finance or Business Administration (Finance and Accounting option) or relevant field from a recognized university;

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (K) or its equivalent

Be registered member of ICPAK in good standing;

Proficiency in computer application;

Supervisory course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution

Key competencies and skills

Analytical skills

Communication and report writing skills

Interpersonal and negotiation skills

Terms of Service:

All the positions are permanent and pensionable. Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance, medical benefits, gratuity and other benefits in accordance

with State Corporations Advisory Committee and Salaries Remuneration Commission guidelines.

How to Apply





Applications shall be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials, or other supporting documents. The application should also indicate the names and contact of three referees. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany online applications. All applications should be clearly marked “Application for the Position of Director/Principal Officer/Officer” and submitted in any of the following ways:

Hand delivered application in sealed envelope addressed to The Director General, Kenya Roads Board to be dropped at the reception of Kenya Roads Offices, 3rdFloor, Kenya Re Towers, off Ragati Road in Upper Hill,

Posted applications should be addressed to:

The Director General

Kenya Roads Board

3rd Floor, Kenya Re-Towers, Off Ragati Road,

Upper Hill P. O. Box 73718-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya.

Note:

Interested applicants are required to obtain clearance from the following bodies:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Credit Reference Bureau.

Applicants must submit copies of these clearance certificates with the application.

All Applications must reach the Chairperson not later than 5 p.m. on 22nd September, 2022.

People with disability are encouraged to apply