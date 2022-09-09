Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUDITOR

JOB GROUP

KRB 4 (9 positions)

a) Job Specifications

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;

Coordinating and ensuring financial Monitoring and Evaluation of County Governments’ application of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund conditional grant from KRB.

Supervising the Monitoring and Evaluation Consultants and reviewing County Governments’ monitoring and evaluation reports submitted by the consultants to ensure compliance with the terms of reference.

Participating in conducting of Regional Workshops for dissemination of M & E reports to County Governments.

Conducting Financial Monitoring and Evaluation of County Governments to ensure prudent utilization of Road Maintenance Levy Fund conditional grant.

Preparing the financial section of Road Maintenance Accountability Index for County Governments and submit to the board for approval.

Preparing Summary County Monitoring and Evaluation report for board approval and submission to the PS, the National Treasury.

Developing trend analysis using financial county M & E reports and provide the information for

planning of KRB operations and utilization of RMLF.

planning of KRB operations and utilization of RMLF. Carrying out financial and investigative inspection on County Governments to assess compliance with standards and specifications and assure that disbursed funds have been used for intended purposes.

Ensuring compliance with the conditions of the RMLF conditional grant by County Governments.

Reviewing financial managements systems and procedures of County Governments in the use of RMPLF conditional grant and recommending areas of improvement where applicable.

Collating and analyzing financial data and reports to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in fund management.

Conducting post M & E reviews to establish extent of implementation of previous recommendations by Counties.

Liaising with other departments to ensure information is available for action and to facilitate decision-making

Person Specifications





For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Experience of eight (8) years in a Financial Audit, three (3) of which should be at Supervisory role

Bachelor's degree in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, Finance or Business

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, Finance or Business Administration (Finance and Accounting option) or relevant field from a recognized university;

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (K) or its equivalent;

Be registered member of ICPAK in good standing;

Proficiency in computer application;

Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution.

Terms of Service:

All the positions are permanent and pensionable. Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance, medical benefits, gratuity and other benefits in accordance

with State Corporations Advisory Committee and Salaries Remuneration Commission guidelines.

How to Apply





Applications shall be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials, or other supporting documents. The application should also indicate the names and contact of three referees. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany online applications. All applications should be clearly marked “Application for the Position of Director/Principal Officer/Officer” and submitted in any of the following ways:

Hand delivered application in sealed envelope addressed to The Director General, Kenya Roads Board to be dropped at the reception of Kenya Roads Offices, 3rdFloor, Kenya Re Towers, off Ragati Road in Upper Hill,

Posted applications should be addressed to:

The Director General

Kenya Roads Board

3rd Floor, Kenya Re-Towers, Off Ragati Road,

Upper Hill P. O. Box 73718-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya.

Note:

Interested applicants are required to obtain clearance from the following bodies:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Credit Reference Bureau.

Applicants must submit copies of these clearance certificates with the application.

All Applications must reach the Chairperson not later than 5 p.m. on 22nd September, 2022.

People with disability are encouraged to apply