Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Eight terror suspects have gone on trial in Paris, France for links to a deadly lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in 2016 which killed 86 people.

The suspects – who face between five years and life imprisonment – are accused of helping the attacker get weapons, and of logistical support.

The court proceedings which started Monday, September 5 will be broadcast live to many of those affected by the attac, according to the French government.

The attacker himself was shot dead after driving a lorry into crowds celebrating Bastille Day, injuring more than 400.

Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, drive through a crowd of 30,000 people who had been enjoying a fireworks display on Bastille day- France’s national day, he killed 86 and injured over 400.

The attacker himself was shot dead by security forces.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the massacre, but French investigators never found any proof that Lahouaiej-Bouhlel had links with them.

The deadly attack came less than a year after the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people died, the worst peace-time attack the country has ever seen.

The trial on Monday doesn’t have any defendants accused of taking part in the attack itself – only defendants accused of aiding the attacker and there are at least 865 civil plaintiffs who will take part, and nearly 250 of those will testify.

“The fact that the sole perpetrator is not there will create frustration. There will be many questions that no one will be able to answer,” a lawyer for one of the victims said.

A verdict is reportedly expected in December.

