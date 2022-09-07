Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Seven people in South Korea have died after they were trapped in an underground car park during floods caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor.

The deceased persons had gone down to drive their cars but got caught by the incoming flood.

The tragic event happened on Tuesday night, September 7, South Korean time and emergency crews said they rescued two people who reportedly survived by clinging to ceiling pipes for more than 12 hours.

Rescuers had to wade through metres of brown water to enter the almost completely submerged basement.

Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest cyclonic storm this year so far, hit South Korea earlier this week.

At least 10 people have now died as a result of the Typhoon, which swept South Korea’s southern and eastern coasts on Monday and Tuesday, driving huge surf, gale-force winds and heavy rain.

According to Korean news site Yonhap, all nine people were residents of an apartment building who had earlier on Tuesday morning been told by the management office to move their cars from the car park.

The survivors – a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s – were reported to be in stable condition.

President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed his grief over the drownings, calling it a “disaster”.

“I couldn’t sleep last night because of this tragedy,” he said.

He added that he had designated the city a special disaster zone, and would travel to the region later on Wednesday.

Watch the video below

The strongest typhoon to hit South Korea in years hit its southern region on Tuesday, dumping three feet of rain, destroying roads and downing power lines.#Video #SouthKorea #TyphoonHinnamnor #NaturalDisaster pic.twitter.com/lAWYva0rmf — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) September 7, 2022