Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Seven Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers who arrested Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last year have been forced to resign from the police service.

In July last year, Gachagua, who was then Mathira Member of Parliament, was arrested in front of his two children and his wife Pastor Dorcas.

Sources said the DP was arrested by the seven officers who first undressed him before his family and later threw him in the boot of their vehicle

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, the seven DCI officers have been relieved of their duties on ‘orders from above’

The seven are ;

1. Police Constable Michael Kinyua Njeru

2. Chief Inspector Antony Kariuki

3. Police Inspector Isabella Nyabonyi Mwembi

4. Corporal Stephen George Mutunga.

5. Police Constable Josphat Mugo Kariuki

6. Police Constable Simon Obiero Ngoma

7. Police Constable Oloo Kasera Harrizon

The Kenyan DAILY POST.