County Coordinator-(Grade NLC 4) – Seven (7) Posts

Terms of Appointment

The appointment will be on a Permanent and Pensionable terms.

Personal Emolument for the position of County Coordinator

Basic Salary Scale House Allowance

Kshs Min 138,000 – Max 262,642 Per month Kshs. To be paid in line with SRC guidelines

Commuter Allowance : Kshs. 16,000 Per month

Leave Allowance : Kshs. 20,000 Per annum

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission

Job purpose:

The purpose of the job is to provide overall strategic leadership and guidance in coordinating the Commission County Offices in order to achieve overall mandate of the Commission as per Article 67 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the Land Act 2012, the Land Commission Act 2012 and other relevant legislation.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Supervise, review, recommend and generate reports on all land administration and development processes in accordance with the Land Act 2012, Land Commission Act 2012 and NLC land administration regulations.

Coordinate identification, development and maintenance of a comprehensive inventory of public land in the County.

Guide and coordinate compulsory land acquisition processes in the County in accordance with the law.

Lead and coordinate preliminary investigation and documentation of claims of historical land Injustices in the County.

Coordinate registration and administration of land disputes through application of Traditional Dispute Resolution (TDR) and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in dispute resolution

Advise Government Agencies, Departments and the public on management and administration of public land at the county level.

Provide leadership and liaison in disseminating Commission’s land information, policies and programmes through County Heads of Department forums such as County Development Implementation Committee (CDICC).

Conduct preliminary investigation and compile a report on Historical Land Injustices claims.

Facilitate identification and compilation of parcels of land for vesting.

Liaise with Government Agencies/Departments and other stakeholders on land related matters.

Safeguard, facilitate and manage Commission’s assets and liabilities at the County level.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications;

Master’s Degree in any of the following Disciplines: Land Economics, Land Management, Land Administration, Real Estate Management, Geographical Information System, Urban and Regional Planning, Project Planning and Management, Natural Resources Management/ Environmental Science, Social sciences and Law or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following Disciplines: Land Economics, Land Management, Land Administration, Real Estate Management, Geographical Information System, Urban and Regional Planning, Project Planning and Management, Natural Resources Management/ Environmental Science, Social sciences, Law or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies; Membership to any relevant professional body.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Must have served for ten (10) years, four (4) years of which must be experience in comparable positions in Public Service or from any reputable organization.

Applicants must possess level of knowledge and skills in the following areas;

Strategic Leadership skills

Analytical Skills

Communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Negotiation skills

Report writing skills

How to Apply

Job applicants should attach all requisite academic and professional certificates to the application form which is to be downloaded from the Commission website. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert will not be accepted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic & professional certificates, transcripts and testimonials during interviews. Please note that it’s a criminal offence to present unauthentic certificates.

If you possess or meet the above qualifications, please send;

Your application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae including names of three referees and their full contacts (Name, Post Office Box number, email address, and day time telephone/mobile phone contacts)

Visit our website www.landcommission.go.ke for instructions on how to apply and to download employment application form. Applicants MUST apply both online and submit hard copies of their application.

In case you do not hear from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Please note that canvassing for this position will lead to automatic disqualification.

NLC APPLICATION FORM

Note:

Upon granting an offer of employment, a successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, National Land Commission by 11th October, 2022 on/or before 5.00pm.

The National Land Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people from marginalized areas and Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

All hardcopy application should be submitted to:

The Secretary/CEO

National Land Commission

2nd Ngong Road Avenue,

316 UpperHill Chambers Building,

19th Floor, P.O Box 44417-00100,

NAIROBI.