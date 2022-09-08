Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – A man who has been married for 20 years recently discovered after DNA tests that his 5 children are not biologically his.

Henry Nwazuruahu Shield took to Facebook to narrate the incident.

He wrote:

“Man is 57 years old, did DNA test for all his 5 children and none of the children was his own. He was married for 20 years. They are telling him to ‘be a man’.”

The post has started a conversation about paternity fraud.