Friday, September 30, 2022 – A 44-year-old Kenyan woman has written to renowned relationship expert, Amakove Wala, claiming that she is looking for a rich Mubaba.

The lady, identified as Noni Mwangi, a single mother, and a successful corporate lady, set tough conditions for the wababas who might be interested to shoot their shots.

Any mubaba willing to have an affair with her must be above 50 years, rich and successful.

He must also have an athletic body and be very intelligent.

However, she locked out politicians, except hunk Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This is what she wrote to the relationship expert.

Check out her photos below.

