Monday, 26 September 2022 – A group of friends allegedly gang-raped a 12-year-old boy in a sickening attack that also saw them insert a rod into his genitals.

The attack reportedly took place in the Seelampur region of Delhi in India and resulted in the child being hospitalized and in a critical condition.

An account of the incident was given to the Delhi Commission of Women by the mother of the boy, who claimed he had been brutally “sexually assaulted” by the four men, who have also been described as his friends.

In the statement, she revealed that the gang beat her son with bricks and rods.

The child only opened up to his parents a few days after the alleged attack which made them inform the police immediately.

The boy is still in a critical condition in hospital and detectives are now carrying out an investigation to determine what exactly happened.

In a post on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote: “In Delhi, not even boys are safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks.”

India is currently facing a sexual harrassment and rape crisis with an average of 86 cases reported every day, according to the UN.