Program description: This program is collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria, HIV, Parasitology, TB and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the collaboration would like to fill a vacancy in the following position for the ReSCOV Study within the DGHP branch

Position: Clerical Officer (4 Positions) KMR 10

Location: Siaya, Manyatta, Bondo

Reporting to: Research Administrator

Qualifications

O-Level secondary education with a minimum grade of a D+ (plus)

Excellent working experience with Microsoft Office suite, tablet-based data entry platforms.

GCP certificate

Fluency in English, Swahili and Luo and be able to translate from any of these languages

Ability to ride and maintain a motorcycle and in possession of valid driving license

Experience in electronic data collection e.g smartphone, tablets

Be a resident or willing to live and work in the study area

Experience in working in a research /hospital setting is an added advantage

SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Excellent computing skills

Good interpersonal communication skills

Be able to work both independently and in a team

Attention to details and good work ethics

Ability to write brief reports and keep records that are clear and legible

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work as part of a team

Job description:

Reporting to the Research Administrator the Clerical Officer will be responsible for consenting, follow up and retention of study participants.

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist in identification of potential participants

Consent and recruit eligible participants

Schedule participants for follow ups

Complete study forms accurately & completely

Ensure he/she has the requisite supplies in good time

Work closely with the data team to resolve queries

Maintain strict confidentiality of sensitive research information

Participate in monthly program meetings

Relate well with MOH staff and CHVs and the community

Perform any other duties assigned/delegated by the immediate supervisor.

How to Apply

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER) Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address Letters of reference from your referees

Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Terms of Employment: This is a one–year (1) contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months.

Salary: Compensation is within the relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal– on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

Application letter should be addressed to the Deputy Director, CGHR, P.O Box 1578-40100, Kisumu

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted