Tellers – 3 Positions

Reporting to Accountant, the job holder will ensure proper accounting of all collection in assigned units.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Keying of original source documents i.e Manifest, Release Orders, Kwatos & ICMS to Terminal Operating System.

Receiving of all types of cargo in the system

Issuance of verification memos

Issuing of invoices and receipts

Issuing of gate passes and final release orders

Providing over-the-counter enquiries on cargo positions and other related queries.

Managing Cargo stock control and reconciliations.

Ensure proper documentation in loading and offloading section.

Maintenance of accurate cargo records

Safe custody of accountable documents.

Ensuring reconciliation of physical cargo matches with system records.

Verification of all accountable documents before releasing cargo.

Perform any other relevant duties that may be assigned by the supervisor

Knowledge and Skills Required:

The Job holder must possess the following;

Diploma in Business or related field.

Two (2) years’ experience in a busy container freight station

Proficient in use Terminal Operating System, Excel, Ms Word, Kwatos & ICMS.

Attention to detail and a team player.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Must be able to deliver targets, and a good planner who pays attention to detail

Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages

Should have effective people management and conflict resolution skills

How to apply

Apply Online here using the Internal recruitment Portal not later than Friday 7th October 2022.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

CTCL is an equal opportunity employer.