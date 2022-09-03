Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-
Position Title: Receptionist (3 Positions)
Reporting to: Operations Manager/Accountant
Remuneration: Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience
Responsibilities
- Appeal to impatient or irritated customers, especially during rush hours
- Receive payments for reservations
- Make reservations for customers
- Receive food checks from waiters or customers
- Handle all hotel’s correspondences
- Attend to incoming and outgoing calls
- Filing of all official documents
Qualifications
- Attained at least a diploma in relevant field
- 2 years’ experience in a busy environment as a receptionist
- Experience in customer service will be a plus
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational and planning skills
- Computer proficient in Ms Office
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com
Note:
- Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
