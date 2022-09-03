Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-

Position Title: Receptionist (3 Positions)

Reporting to: Operations Manager/Accountant

Remuneration: Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience

Responsibilities

  • Appeal to impatient or irritated customers, especially during rush hours
  • Receive payments for reservations
  • Make reservations for customers
  • Receive food checks from waiters or customers
  • Handle all hotel’s correspondences
  • Attend to incoming and outgoing calls
  • Filing of all official documents

Qualifications

  • Attained at least a diploma in relevant field
  • 2 years’ experience in a busy environment as a receptionist
  • Experience in customer service will be a plus
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Strong organizational and planning skills
  • Computer proficient in Ms Office

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com

Note:

  1. Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
  2. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

