Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-

Position Title: Receptionist (3 Positions)

Reporting to: Operations Manager/Accountant

Remuneration: Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience

Responsibilities

Appeal to impatient or irritated customers, especially during rush hours

Receive payments for reservations

Make reservations for customers

Receive food checks from waiters or customers

Handle all hotel’s correspondences

Attend to incoming and outgoing calls

Filing of all official documents

Qualifications

Attained at least a diploma in relevant field

2 years’ experience in a busy environment as a receptionist

Experience in customer service will be a plus

Excellent interpersonal skills

Strong organizational and planning skills

Computer proficient in Ms Office

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com

Note:

Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.