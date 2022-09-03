Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LVCT Health seeks to fill the position of Field Accountant for the CDC- Thibiti Project supporting the Implementation of Sustainable, Comprehensive, High-Quality HIV Prevention and Treatment Programs in the Central Region (Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri & Kirinyaga counties) of the Republic of Kenya.

The project aims to support the Government of Kenya (GOK) at the National and County level in its HIV and AIDS initiatives in Kenya.

LVCT health seeks to fill in the following positions:

POSITION: Field Accountant ACC/LVCT/08/2022 REPORTING TO: Senior Finance Officer LOCATION: Central Region, 3 Positions Job Purpose

To provide support to the finance division in managing cheque, petty cash payments, requisitions and data entry and to provide updated cash flow reports in a timely manner.

Key Tasks & Responsibilities

Enter finance data accurately and timely

Ensure sequential filing of accounting documents Provision of training to new staff in finance division

Archive all the accounting records in a retrievable system Preparation of staff imprest reports

Ensure all income and funds received in the office are receipted & banked in a timely manner

Prepare payment vouchers and write cheques whilst ensuring payments are well supported with appropriate allocation to various projects

Ensure prompt vendor invoice settlement

Preparing supplier reconciliations, creditors status reports and cash flow position reports

Ensure all statutory deductions are presented to relevant authorities by due dates including but not limited to PAYE, HELB, NSSF, NHIF, Withholding Tax and Withholding VAT

Fill, submit and track DA1 forms with the relevant authorities

Manage the petty cash payments and ensure timely replenishment Provide support during donor and organizational audits

Managing division’s stationery

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a business related course preferably Accounting or Finance Accountancy qualification CPA part 2 or ACCA

At least 2 years work experience in accounts or audit with experience in book keeping and preparation of complete financial statements

Good working knowledge of computer package. Knowledge of an accounting software will be an added advantage

High integrity, hardworking, attentive to details and willing to go the extra-mile to meet deadlines

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is September 07, 2022 . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process

LVCT Health is committed to preventing any type of unwanted behaviour at work including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse, stigma and discrimination of individuals of various diversity, lack of integrity and financial misconduct. LVCT Health expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Failure to adhere will result in disciplinary action.