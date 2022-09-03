Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-
Position Title: Cashier (3 Positions)
Reporting to: Accountant
Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications
Responsibilities
- Take customer orders at the counter
- Receive payments and present change to customers
- Make reservations for customers
- Receive food checks from waiters or customers
- Manage the register, including all credit card and cash operations
- Ensure a balance of the register at the end of the shift or working period
Qualifications
- Attained at least CPA I/ATD or equivalent
- 2 years’ experience in a busy restaurant
- Experience using at least one POS system
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational and planning skills
- Computer proficient in Ms Office
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com
Note:
- Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>