Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-

Position Title: Cashier (3 Positions)

Reporting to: Accountant

Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications

Responsibilities

Take customer orders at the counter

Receive payments and present change to customers

Make reservations for customers

Receive food checks from waiters or customers

Manage the register, including all credit card and cash operations

Ensure a balance of the register at the end of the shift or working period

Qualifications

Attained at least CPA I/ATD or equivalent

2 years’ experience in a busy restaurant

Experience using at least one POS system

Excellent interpersonal skills

Strong organizational and planning skills

Computer proficient in Ms Office

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com

Note:

Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.