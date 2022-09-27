Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITIONS: CONSULTANT TRAINERS BASED IN MOMBASA, NAKURU, NAIROBI & KISUMU.
Indepth Research Institute builds the capacity of people, processes and systems for organizational success and growth as well as nurturing a thriving ecosystem. We do this through our four line of services; Data Analytics, Strategy and Management Solutions; Training and Development; Digital Innovation and Enterprise Systems and organizing Experiential Tours.
Job summary
The trainer/facilitator will develop and deliver outstanding training and workshop activities that engage clients, meets their learning objectives and contributes to the program’s overall performance and targets. Additionally, the trainer/facilitator will regularly review their workshop practices to maximize the client’s participation, satisfaction and success.
Positions Vacant
- 001_Programme and Project Management Consultants
- 002_Research, Data Science & Advanced Analytics (Specify applications you are proficient in. Example: SPSS, STATA, E-Views, Power BI, Excel, Tableau, QLIK, ODK, KoboToolBox, NVivo. ATLAS.TI, DHIS2 , R, Python, SurveyCTO, MAXQDA, OpenStreetMap, MS Excel, Machine Learning) Consultants
- 003_Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Consultants
- 004_Computing and Information Technology Consultants
- 005_GIS and Remote Sensing Consultants
- 006_CAD and Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consultants
- 007_Economics & Econometrics Consultants
- 008_Occupational Health and Safety Consultants
- 009_Humanitarian Sector (Specify sector. Example: Cash Transfer, Health, Water, Nutrition, Shelter, Safety and Security, Food Security etc.) Consultants
- 010_NGOs Management Consultants
- 011_Agriculture and Agribusiness Development Consultants
- 012_Human Resource Management Consultants
- 013_Communication and Languages Consultants
- 014_Personal Development and Soft Skills Consultants
- 015_Computer and Digital Skills Excellence Consultants
- 016_Administration and Secretarial Management Consultants
- 017_Accounting and Financial Management Consultants
- 018_Marketing, Sales and PR Consultants
- 019_Customer Service Consultants
- 020_Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Consultants
- 021_Knowledge and Information Management Consultants
- 022_Leadership and Management Skills Consultants
- 023_Health and Healthcare Management Consultants
- 024_Energy, Water and Environment Consultants
- 025_Commercial Real Estate Consultants
- 026_Food Security and Livelihoods Consultants
- 027_Hospitality and Catering Consultants
Key Responsibilities
- Be responsible for developing training materials and facilitation of programs for our of clients and contexts related to area of expertise.
- Obtain, organize, and develop training procedure manuals, guides, or course materials, such as handouts or visual materials.
- Present information using a variety of instructional techniques or formats, such as role playing,simulations, team exercises, group discussions, videos, or lectures.
- Keep up with developments in area of expertise by reading current journals, books, or magazine articles.
- Facilitate formal and informal workshops and learning experiences for large and small group presentation, continually incorporating adult learning principles into training delivery.
- Ensuring quality training and assessment occur in accordance with the content to be presented, including but not limited to workshops, webinars, conferences.
- Deliver “high impact”, engaging and appropriate training for the participants.
- Draw on previous experience to assist participants with “real life” situations and to illustrate a point that is being trained.
- Submission of training materials and reports to IRES at the end of a workshop.
- Reporting/Liaison to Training Coordinator
Minimum Qualifications and Professional Experience
- Master Degree in the area of expertise.
- Professional certification is an added advantage
- More than 3 years’ experience in a busy environment
- Previous experience as a trainer, Educator or presenter preferred
- Polished Professional demeanor and appearance
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Ability to complete full training cycle
- Excellent presentation and facilitation skills.
- Knowledge of adult learning styles and strategies.
- Knowledge of diverse populations, including programs serving professionals at different academic levels
- Track record of a proactive work style, organized, and high attention to detail important to success.
- Be an effective and motivational communicator.
- Ability to keep up with new technology
- Adaptability and reliability
How to Apply
Successful consultants will be contacted immediately to offer services as an external consultant. More information will be initiated in the first meeting.
Only applicants who have the requisite qualifications and experience are encouraged to apply, by sending their current CVs, with telephone and e-mail contacts; addresses of three referees, and a cover letter to training@indepthresearch.co.ke
Email subject line should be the position/ vacancy you are applying for and current location (Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru)
All documents must be in PDF format.
Note:
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
