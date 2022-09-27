Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITIONS: CONSULTANT TRAINERS BASED IN MOMBASA, NAKURU, NAIROBI & KISUMU.

Indepth Research Institute builds the capacity of people, processes and systems for organizational success and growth as well as nurturing a thriving ecosystem. We do this through our four line of services; Data Analytics, Strategy and Management Solutions; Training and Development; Digital Innovation and Enterprise Systems and organizing Experiential Tours.

Job summary

The trainer/facilitator will develop and deliver outstanding training and workshop activities that engage clients, meets their learning objectives and contributes to the program’s overall performance and targets. Additionally, the trainer/facilitator will regularly review their workshop practices to maximize the client’s participation, satisfaction and success.

Positions Vacant

001_Programme and Project Management Consultants

002_Research, Data Science & Advanced Analytics (Specify applications you are proficient in. Example: SPSS, STATA, E-Views, Power BI, Excel, Tableau, QLIK, ODK, KoboToolBox, NVivo. ATLAS.TI, DHIS2 , R, Python, SurveyCTO, MAXQDA, OpenStreetMap, MS Excel, Machine Learning) Consultants

003_Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Consultants

004_Computing and Information Technology Consultants

005_GIS and Remote Sensing Consultants

006_CAD and Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consultants

007_Economics & Econometrics Consultants

008_Occupational Health and Safety Consultants

009_Humanitarian Sector (Specify sector. Example: Cash Transfer, Health, Water, Nutrition, Shelter, Safety and Security, Food Security etc.) Consultants

010_NGOs Management Consultants

011_Agriculture and Agribusiness Development Consultants

012_Human Resource Management Consultants

013_Communication and Languages Consultants

014_Personal Development and Soft Skills Consultants

015_Computer and Digital Skills Excellence Consultants

016_Administration and Secretarial Management Consultants

017_Accounting and Financial Management Consultants

018_Marketing, Sales and PR Consultants

019_Customer Service Consultants

020_Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Consultants

021_Knowledge and Information Management Consultants

022_Leadership and Management Skills Consultants

023_Health and Healthcare Management Consultants

024_Energy, Water and Environment Consultants

025_Commercial Real Estate Consultants

026_Food Security and Livelihoods Consultants

027_Hospitality and Catering Consultants

Key Responsibilities

Be responsible for developing training materials and facilitation of programs for our of clients and contexts related to area of expertise.

Obtain, organize, and develop training procedure manuals, guides, or course materials, such as handouts or visual materials.

Present information using a variety of instructional techniques or formats, such as role playing,simulations, team exercises, group discussions, videos, or lectures.

Keep up with developments in area of expertise by reading current journals, books, or magazine articles.

Facilitate formal and informal workshops and learning experiences for large and small group presentation, continually incorporating adult learning principles into training delivery.

Ensuring quality training and assessment occur in accordance with the content to be presented, including but not limited to workshops, webinars, conferences.

Deliver “high impact”, engaging and appropriate training for the participants.

Draw on previous experience to assist participants with “real life” situations and to illustrate a point that is being trained.

Submission of training materials and reports to IRES at the end of a workshop.

Reporting/Liaison to Training Coordinator

Minimum Qualifications and Professional Experience

Master Degree in the area of expertise.

Professional certification is an added advantage

More than 3 years’ experience in a busy environment

Previous experience as a trainer, Educator or presenter preferred

Polished Professional demeanor and appearance

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to complete full training cycle

Excellent presentation and facilitation skills.

Knowledge of adult learning styles and strategies.

Knowledge of diverse populations, including programs serving professionals at different academic levels

Track record of a proactive work style, organized, and high attention to detail important to success.

Be an effective and motivational communicator.

Ability to keep up with new technology

Adaptability and reliability

How to Apply

Successful consultants will be contacted immediately to offer services as an external consultant. More information will be initiated in the first meeting.

Only applicants who have the requisite qualifications and experience are encouraged to apply, by sending their current CVs, with telephone and e-mail contacts; addresses of three referees, and a cover letter to training@indepthresearch.co.ke

Email subject line should be the position/ vacancy you are applying for and current location (Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru)

All documents must be in PDF format.

Note:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.