Pursuant to the provisions of the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012 Section 45, the Office of the Governor wishes to recruit competent and highly qualified persons as follows:-
Departments
- Office of the Governor (Administration, Governor’s Delivery Unit & Public Communications)
- Office of the Deputy Governor
- Public Health
- Medical Services
- County Administration & Devolved Units
- Inspectorate & Fire Fighting Services
- Roads & Transport
- Public Works
- Agriculture, Food Security and Co-operative Development
- Trade, Industry, Innovation& External Relations
- Culture and Tourism
- Land, Urban Development & Housing
- Energy
- Water, Sanitation and Irrigation
- Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change
- Public Service and Performance Management
- Information Communications Technology (ICT)
- Education
- Youth
- Gender, Sports and Social Welfare
- Finance and Revenue Management
- Economic Planning
- County Solicitor
The Chief Officer shall be the Accounting and Authorized Officer in accordance with Section 45 of the County Government Act, 2012.
Responsibilities
- General administration in respect of budgets the assigned County
- Provision of strategic policy direction for the effective delivery of services by the
- Development and implementation of county strategic plans and sector development plans.
- Ensuring promotion and compliance with National Values and Principles of Governance as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya
- Overseeing implementation and monitoring of performance management
- Formulate and implement effective program plans to attain vision 2030 and sector
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Executive Committee Member or the County Secretary.
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan
- Be a holder of at least a first Degree from a University recognized institution
- A post-graduate qualification in the relevant
- Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the
- Have relevant knowledge and experience of more than five years in the relevant
- Possess an understanding and exhibit commitment to National Values and Principles of Governance and Public Service as outlined In Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010
Mandatory Integrity Clearances:
Successful applicants will be required to submit clearances from the following institutions:-
- Kenya Revenue Authority ( KRA);
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB );
- Directorate of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I);
- Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB ).
- Terms of service: Contract
- Salary: As prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)
How to Apply
Applications should be on official form MCPSB 2022 which can be obtained from the CPS B (Machakos) offices or download from the Machakos County Government Website www. machakosgoverrnent.com / jobs and submitted in a sealed envelope indicating the position applied for and addressed as below, or can also be hand delivered to the Machakos County Public Service Board offices, located at Machakos Youth Centre – Machakos Road on or before 26 th September, 2022 by 5:00 pm.
THE SECRETARY/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MACHAKOS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD,
P.O. BOX 6 03- 9 0100 MACHAKOS
