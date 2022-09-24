Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Pursuant to the provisions of the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012 Section 45, the Office of the Governor wishes to recruit competent and highly qualified persons as follows:-

Departments

Office of the Governor (Administration, Governor’s Delivery Unit & Public Communications)

Office of the Deputy Governor

Public Health

Medical Services

County Administration & Devolved Units

Inspectorate & Fire Fighting Services

Roads & Transport

Public Works

Agriculture, Food Security and Co-operative Development

Trade, Industry, Innovation& External Relations

Culture and Tourism

Land, Urban Development & Housing

Energy

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change

Public Service and Performance Management

Information Communications Technology (ICT)

Education

Youth

Gender, Sports and Social Welfare

Finance and Revenue Management

Economic Planning

County Solicitor

The Chief Officer shall be the Accounting and Authorized Officer in accordance with Section 45 of the County Government Act, 2012.

Responsibilities

General administration in respect of budgets the assigned County

Provision of strategic policy direction for the effective delivery of services by the

Development and implementation of county strategic plans and sector development plans.

Ensuring promotion and compliance with National Values and Principles of Governance as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya

Overseeing implementation and monitoring of performance management

Formulate and implement effective program plans to attain vision 2030 and sector

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Executive Committee Member or the County Secretary.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan

Be a holder of at least a first Degree from a University recognized institution

A post-graduate qualification in the relevant

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the

Have relevant knowledge and experience of more than five years in the relevant

Possess an understanding and exhibit commitment to National Values and Principles of Governance and Public Service as outlined In Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

Mandatory Integrity Clearances:

Successful applicants will be required to submit clearances from the following institutions:-

Kenya Revenue Authority ( KRA); Credit Reference Bureau (CRB ); Directorate of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I); Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Higher Education Loans Board (HELB ).

Terms of service: Contract

Contract Salary: As prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

How to Apply

Applications should be on official form MCPSB 2022 which can be obtained from the CPS B (Machakos) offices or download from the Machakos County Government Website www. machakosgoverrnent.com / jobs and submitted in a sealed envelope indicating the position applied for and addressed as below, or can also be hand delivered to the Machakos County Public Service Board offices, located at Machakos Youth Centre – Machakos Road on or before 26 th September, 2022 by 5:00 pm.

THE SECRETARY/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MACHAKOS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD,

P.O. BOX 6 03- 9 0100 MACHAKOS