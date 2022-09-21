Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Narok County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions as per the Constitution of Kenya 2010 Article 176 and the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012 section 45 and 59.

COUNTY CHIEF OFFICERS –TWENTY ONE (21) POST

Terms of Service: Contract attached to the term of the Governor

Salary: As prescribed by SRC

The Chief Officer shall be the authorized officer in a specific department in respect of exercise of delegated power and shall be responsible to the respective County Executive Committee Member for administration of a County department. . The Twenty one (21) posts will be as follows: (Applicants should specify the portfolio for which they wish to be appointed.)

Agriculture Livestock Development Fisheries Devolution and Public Administration Public Service Management Finance and Economic and Planning Education, Culture and Social Services Youth Affairs, Gender and Sports Clinical Health Services Preventive and Promotive Health Services Information & Communication Technology Trade and Industrialization Co-operatives Lands Housing Physical Planning and Urban Development Roads Transport Public Works Water, Environment and Natural Resources Tourism and Wildlife Management

Duties and Responsibilities

The administration of a County Department

Formulation and implementation of effective programs to attain vision 2030 and sector

Development and implementation of strategic plans and sector development plans

Implementation of policies and regulations

Providing strategic policy direction for effective service delivery

Ensuring compliance with the National Values and Principles of governance as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan

Have a Bachelor’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya;

Possession of a Master’s degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage

Membership of a professional body relevant to the position applied for and in good standing will be an added advantage

Have vast knowledge and experience of not less than 10 years in the relevant field, five of which should be in a managerial position

Be conversant with the Constitution of Kenya and all laws relevant to Devolution

Demonstrate thorough understanding of County development objectives and vision 2030

Be a strategic thinker and result oriented

Have excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills

Have capacity to work under pressure to comply with timelines

Have ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity

Satisfies the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Demonstrate understanding and commitment to the national values and principles of governance and values and principles of public service as outlined in Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya respectively.

Be computer literate

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications in written by completing one (1) application for employment form serial number NRK-CPSB (1)2016 (REV. 2021)

Please note: Candidates should not attach any documents to the application form; ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview

The Narok CPSB is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans. People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce original and copies of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, KRA, HELB, EACC and CRB clearances and Certificate of good conduct during the interviews.

Applications should reach the Board on or before 28th September, 2022 addressed to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

Narok County Public Service Board

NOOLMONGI BUILDING MAU- NAROK ROAD, NAROK TOWN

P.O Box 545-20500

NAROK