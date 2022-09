Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Evelyn Chepkemei, a resident of Sugoi, and her friend, Eunice, are trekking to Nairobi to attend the inauguration of President-elect William Ruto as a way of demonstrating their support for the ‘Bottom-Up’ economic policy.

They say they want to ensure he fulfills his promises to mama mboga.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.