Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Two police officers stationed at Soweto police station in Kayole have been accused of extra-judicial killing after they shot an upcoming artist in cold blood on Thursday 15th, 2022.

The deceased, Kelvin Mbugua, 23, was walking around the estate when he was ordered to stop by the patrol cops.

He obliged but the cops went ahead and shot him in cold blood.

The rogue cops have been identified as, Ngare and Baba Godi.

Here is a post on Twitter exposing the killer cops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.