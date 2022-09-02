Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies and enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the internship program, the candidate will have gained practical workplace experience to have a competitive edge in the job market.
Vacancy No. CGHR/310/08/22
Internship, Two (2) opportunities
Location: Kisian
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or any other related field from a recognized institution
- Good knowledge in working with relational database management systems such as Microsoft SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL
- Good programming knowledge in .Net (C#, VB.NET, ASP.Net)
- Knowledge computer/mobile devices maintenance
- Good command of English and Kiswahili languages, both oral and written.
- Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age
- Should have graduated and obtained the degree certificate
Please Note:
- Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of funds.
- A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport, accommodation, and upkeep during this period.
- Successful candidates will be required to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship.
- KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.
How to Apply
- Letter of Application indicating the field of study
- Current resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
- Certificate of good conduct
All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal-on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY.
