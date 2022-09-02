Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies and enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the internship program, the candidate will have gained practical workplace experience to have a competitive edge in the job market.

Vacancy No. CGHR/310/08/22

Internship, Two (2) opportunities

Location: Kisian

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or any other related field from a recognized institution

Good knowledge in working with relational database management systems such as Microsoft SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL

Good programming knowledge in .Net (C#, VB.NET, ASP.Net)

Knowledge computer/mobile devices maintenance

Good command of English and Kiswahili languages, both oral and written.

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age

Should have graduated and obtained the degree certificate

Please Note:

Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of funds.

A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport, accommodation, and upkeep during this period.

Successful candidates will be required to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship.

KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.

How to Apply

Letter of Application indicating the field of study

Current resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

Copies of Certificates and transcripts.

Certificate of good conduct

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal-on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY.