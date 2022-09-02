Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: ASSISTANT COMPLAINTS OFFICER I
CAJ/JOB/010/08/2022
REPORTING TO: ASSISTANT DIRECTOR COORDINATION & LEGAL COMPLAINTS, SERVICES REGIONAL
DEPARTMENT: COMPLAINTS, INVESTIGATION & LEGAL SERVICES
JOB GRADE: CAJ8
NO OF POSTS: 2
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT : PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE
DUTY STATION : HEAD OFFICE ISIOLO OFFICE
Duties & Responsibilities
- Screening of complainants
- Receiving and registering complaints;
- Updating complaints database
- Collating and compiling complaints received;
- Preparing court documents
- Undertaking Service of summons
- Preparing of office/court documents
- Scanning of documents and updating of case files
- Any other duties as maybe assigned
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –
- Diploma in any of the following disciplines: – Business Administration/ Management, Law, Counselling and Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Three (3) years relevant experience
- Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution;
- Licensed court process server will have an added advantage
- Met the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity
How to Apply
All interested candidates who meet the job indent for this position are encouraged to send hard copy of their application letter, curriculum vitae and copies of their academic and professional certificates together with a clear National Identification card indicating the job reference number by 13th September’ 2022 at 4.30p.m. to:-
THE COMMISSION SECRETARY COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE 2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200 NAIROBI
