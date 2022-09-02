Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-
Position Title: Accountant (2 Positions)
Reporting to: Hotel Manager
Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications
Job description
The ideal candidate will be responsible for the day to day operations of the finance department
Responsibilities
- Responsible for preparation of an accurate set of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual management accounts.
- Responsible for preparation and filing of monthly statutory returns i.e. VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF and catering levy before the respective deadlines.
- Responsible for preparation of the payroll on or before the 26th day of the month.
- Responsible for managing the accounts payable and receivable.
- Posting transactions in to the General Ledger
- Preparation of monthly bank reconciliations by the 5th day of the month.
- Maintain an up to date fixed assets register
- Participate in stock taking on 1st day of every month with the storekeeper and Chef
- Supervise and allocate duties to other members of staff in the Accounts Department.
- Assist in budget preparation
- Any other duties specified by the Restaurant Manager.
Qualifications
- Attained at least CPA II or equivalent
- Degree in Accounting or Finance is desired
- 2-3 years’ experience in a busy restaurant
- Experience using at least one accounting system
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational and planning skills
- Computer proficient in Ms Office
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com
Note:
- Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
