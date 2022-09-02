Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-

Position Title: Accountant (2 Positions)

Reporting to: Hotel Manager

Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications

Job description

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the day to day operations of the finance department

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for preparation of an accurate set of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual management accounts.
  • Responsible for preparation and filing of monthly statutory returns i.e. VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF and catering levy before the respective deadlines.
  • Responsible for preparation of the payroll on or before the 26th day of the month.
  • Responsible for managing the accounts payable and receivable.
  • Posting transactions in to the General Ledger
  • Preparation of monthly bank reconciliations by the 5th day of the month.
  • Maintain an up to date fixed assets register
  • Participate in stock taking on 1st day of every month with the storekeeper and Chef
  • Supervise and allocate duties to other members of staff in the Accounts Department.
  • Assist in budget preparation
  • Any other duties specified by the Restaurant Manager.

Qualifications

  • Attained at least CPA II or equivalent
  • Degree in Accounting or Finance is desired
  • 2-3 years’ experience in a busy restaurant
  • Experience using at least one accounting system
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Strong organizational and planning skills
  • Computer proficient in Ms Office

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com

Note:

  1. Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
  2. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply