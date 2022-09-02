Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-

Position Title: Accountant (2 Positions)

Reporting to: Hotel Manager

Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications

Job description

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the day to day operations of the finance department

Responsibilities

Responsible for preparation of an accurate set of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual management accounts.

Responsible for preparation and filing of monthly statutory returns i.e. VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF and catering levy before the respective deadlines.

Responsible for preparation of the payroll on or before the 26 th day of the month.

day of the month. Responsible for managing the accounts payable and receivable.

Posting transactions in to the General Ledger

Preparation of monthly bank reconciliations by the 5 th day of the month.

day of the month. Maintain an up to date fixed assets register

Participate in stock taking on 1 st day of every month with the storekeeper and Chef

day of every month with the storekeeper and Chef Supervise and allocate duties to other members of staff in the Accounts Department.

Assist in budget preparation

Any other duties specified by the Restaurant Manager.

Qualifications

Attained at least CPA II or equivalent

Degree in Accounting or Finance is desired

2-3 years’ experience in a busy restaurant

Experience using at least one accounting system

Excellent interpersonal skills

Strong organizational and planning skills

Computer proficient in Ms Office

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com

Note:

Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.