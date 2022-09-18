Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



FINANCIAL AUDITORS -JOB GRADE KRB 6

(18 positions)

This is the entry and training grade for degree holders into this cadre. An Officer at this level will work under the supervision of a Senior Officer.

a) Job Specifications

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail assisting in;

Conducting analysis of budgets and expenditure by Road agencies and making recommendations on variances.

Developing trend analysis using financial audit reports and provide the information for decision making on KRB funded works.

Carrying out financial and investigative inspection on Road Agencies and County Governments to assess compliance with standards and specifications and assure that disbursed funds have been used for intended purposes.

Collating and analysis of financial data and reports to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in fund management.

Conducting post audit reviews to establish extent of implementation of audit recommendations by Road Agencies and compliance by County Governments.

Carrying out evaluation and risk assessment for Road Agencies as part of the audit process for effective identification of potential risks.

Liaise with other departments to ensure information is available for action and to facilitate decision-making

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have;

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Finance, Economics, Statistics, Business Administration or any other relevant qualifications from a recognized institution

2 years in Financial Auditing

Be proficient in computer application skill; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution

Terms of Service:

All the positions are permanent and pensionable. Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance, medical benefits, gratuity and other benefits in accordance

with State Corporations Advisory Committee and Salaries Remuneration Commission guidelines.

How to Apply





Applications shall be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials, or other supporting documents. The application should also indicate the names and contact of three referees. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany online applications. All applications should be clearly marked “Application for the Position of Director/Principal Officer/Officer” and submitted in any of the following ways:

Hand delivered application in sealed envelope addressed to The Director General, Kenya Roads Board to be dropped at the reception of Kenya Roads Offices, 3rdFloor, Kenya Re Towers, off Ragati Road in Upper Hill,

Posted applications should be addressed to:

The Director General

Kenya Roads Board

3rd Floor, Kenya Re-Towers, Off Ragati Road,

Upper Hill P. O. Box 73718-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya.

Note:

Interested applicants are required to obtain clearance from the following bodies:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Credit Reference Bureau.

Applicants must submit copies of these clearance certificates with the application.

All Applications must reach the Chairperson not later than 5 p.m. on 22nd September, 2022.

People with disability are encouraged to apply