Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – A 16 year old student at Langalanga Secondary School in Nakuru reportedly committed suicide after a teacher asked her to shave her hair.

She was reportedly asked to shave her hair as punishment for allegedly unbraiding her hair on the closing day of the second term in mid-September.

The teenager identified as Shamamcy Wanjiru committed suicide on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her family house in Kaloleni.

Her relative told the media;

“She came home on Tuesday and informed me that their class teacher had asked her to be accompanied by her parents. On Wednesday, we went to school and the teacher said she has to shave her hair. She got very furious about it.”

According to the family, Wanjiru left an apology letter to the said teacher before hanging herself.