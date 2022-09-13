Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CHIEF OFFICERS

1. Agriculture.

2. Livestock Development and Fisheries.

3. Environment, Natural Resources, Tourism, and Wildlife Management.

4. Health Services.

5. Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

6. Industrialization, Trade, Commerce and Cooperative Development.

7. County Treasury and Economic Planning.

8. Transport

9. Public Works and Infrastructure.

10. Water and Irrigation

11. Education and ICT

12. Sports, Culture, Youth, Gender and Social Services.

13. Devolution, Special Programmes and Public service

Duties and responsibilities

• Administration of County department.

• Formulation and implementation of programmes to attain vision 2030 and departmental goals.

• Implementation of policies and regulations.

• Development and implementation of strategic plans and departmental development plans.

• Providing strategic policy direction for effective service delivery

• Ensuring compliance with National Values and Principles of Good Governance

Qualifications

For appointment to this position the person should be;

• A Kenyan Citizen

• Have a Bachelor’s degree from recognized university in Kenya.

• Possession of Master’s degree in a revant field will be an added advantage.

• Must be a member of a professional body relevant to the position applied for and in good standing.

• Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

• Have vast knowledge and experience of not less than 5 years in the relevant field, five of which should be in a managerial position to the portfolio of the department seeking to be considered for appointment.

• Be conversant with the Constitution of Kenya and devolution related legislations.

• Demonstrate thorough understanding of County development plans.

• Have ability to build a strong team.

• Must be computer literate.

• Have the ability to work in multi-cultural and diverse environment.

Terms of Service :Contract

Salary : As per SRC

NOTE;

Applicants are required to indicate their County, Sub -County and Ward of residence.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, and Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

To meet the requirements of Chapter of the constitution of Kenya,

shortlisted applicants will be required to present clearance certificates from the following institution during interview;

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics and Anti- corruption Commission

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Higher Education Loans Board

Credit Reference Bureau

How to apply;

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport. The application should be contained in an envelope indicating the position applied for on top and submitted (hand delivered or by post), to the undersigned on or before 16th September 2022 at 5.00 PM.

THE SECRETARY /CEO

BARINGO COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

MWALIMU PLAZA – 2nd FLOOR

P.O BOX 585- 30400

KABARNET