Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-

Position Title: Waiters (12 Positions)

Reporting to: Operations Manager

Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications

Responsibilities

Greeting customers and distributing menus

Taking orders from customers to relay to the kitchen staff

Making recommendations by being familiar with the menu and the specials

Delivering meals and drinks as they’re prepared

Checking back on customer satisfaction

Preparing the bill or bills as requested

Cashing out bills and returning change as needed

Keeping tables cleaned and in order for the next guests

Qualifications

A certificate in hospitality management or culinary arts or equivalent

1 year experience in a busy restaurant

Excellent communication/interpersonal skills

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com

Note:

Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.