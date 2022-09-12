Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-

Position Title: Waiters (12 Positions)

Reporting to: Operations Manager

Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications

Responsibilities

  • Greeting customers and distributing menus
  • Taking orders from customers to relay to the kitchen staff
  • Making recommendations by being familiar with the menu and the specials
  • Delivering meals and drinks as they’re prepared
  • Checking back on customer satisfaction
  • Preparing the bill or bills as requested
  • Cashing out bills and returning change as needed
  • Keeping tables cleaned and in order for the next guests

Qualifications

  • A certificate in hospitality management or culinary arts or equivalent
  • 1 year experience in a busy restaurant
  • Excellent communication/interpersonal skills

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com

Note:

  1. Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
  2. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply