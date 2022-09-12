Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client, in the hospitality industry and located in Nairobi is seeking to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions:-
Position Title: Waiters (12 Positions)
Reporting to: Operations Manager
Remuneration: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications
Responsibilities
- Greeting customers and distributing menus
- Taking orders from customers to relay to the kitchen staff
- Making recommendations by being familiar with the menu and the specials
- Delivering meals and drinks as they’re prepared
- Checking back on customer satisfaction
- Preparing the bill or bills as requested
- Cashing out bills and returning change as needed
- Keeping tables cleaned and in order for the next guests
Qualifications
- A certificate in hospitality management or culinary arts or equivalent
- 1 year experience in a busy restaurant
- Excellent communication/interpersonal skills
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letters and a detailed CV only, stating current position, current salary, expected salary, telephone contacts and names of 3 referees in PDF format or Ms Word as ONE document not later than 5.00pm Wednesday, 28th September 2022 to alloniaafricare@gmail.com
Note:
- Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>