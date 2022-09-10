Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Ten people have been killed and at least 15 others injured in stabbing attacks believed to have been carried out by two men in Canada, according to police.

The stabbings are reported to have occurred in the Saskatchewan province.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects at large.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, the gruesome attacks spread over 13 crime scenes including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Police also divulged that there is a possibility that there were more injured victims who had transported themselves to different hospitals.

Local residents have been urged by police to remain in a safe location and to not confront the suspects.

Regina Police said in a statement: “The Regina Police Service is assisting the RCMP in its investigation to apprehend two males who are suspects in multiple stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon areas.”

A Dangerous Person Alert issued this morning by the Melfort RCMP was extended province-wide a few hours later (Sunday, September 4, 2022).

“The most recent Emergency Alert from the RCMP, at 12:22 p.m., indicates the suspect vehicle, was spotted on Arcola Avenue in Regina at approximately 11:45 a.m.

“The vehicle is a black Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.

“The Regina Police Service is working with the RCMP to locate and apprehend the suspects. RPS has brought in additional investigative resources, working cooperatively, diligently and swiftly with the RCMP.

“The Regina Police Service is actively investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects.

“In addition, RPS has deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.”

Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, confirmed the identities of the two suspects in a press conference broadcast by CTV news.

She said: “At 5.40 morning Saskatchewan divisional communications centre received a call reporting a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation.

“In the following minutes we received multiple calls reporting multiple stabbings within the community.

“The suspects names were Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.

“We’re dedicating a maximum number of resources to this investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the many victims, deceased and injured, their families, friends and communities.

“It is horrific what has happened in our communities today.”