The Kirinyaga County Public Service Board is pleased to invite applications from suitably qualified, motivated and Pro-active individuals to fill up the under listed vacant positions of Chief Officers. Pursuant to section 45 of the County Governments Act (2012), the Chief Officer shall be the authorized officer in a specific department and shall report to the respective County Executive Committee Member. The ten (10) posts will be as follows: – (Applicants should specify the portfolio for which they are applying depending on their area of specialization).

CHIEF OFFICERS – JOB GROUP CPSB 02 (10 POSTS)

Job Ref: KCPSB/C.O/02/08/09/22 Terms of Service: Contract

Salary: As prescribed by the Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Finance and Economic Planning

Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation

Agriculture, Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries

Cooperative Development, Trade, Marketing, Tourism, Industrialization and Enterprise Development

Education and Public Service

Environment, Water and Natural Resources

Gender and Youth

Lands, Physical Planning and Housing

Transport and Public Works

Sports, Culture and Social Services

Duties and Responsibilities

Administration of the County department;

Development and implementation of strategic plans and sector development plans;

Formulation and implementation of effective programs aligned to county vision and sector goals;

Oversee the implementation of county policies and regulations through alignment of the various departments’ roles and responsibilities;

Ensure effective service delivery through implementation of laid out policies and regulations;

Ensuring compliance with the national values and principles of good governance as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya;

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time;

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be in possession of at LEAST a first relevant degree from a University recognized in Kenya;

Have vast knowledge and experience of not less than five (5) years in the relevant field, three of which should be in a managerial position;

Be conversant with the Constitution of Kenya and all the devolution laws;

Demonstrate thorough understanding of county development objectives and vision 2030;

Be computer literate

Have excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills;

Satisfies the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution;

Demonstrate understanding and commitment to the values and principles as outlined in Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya;

Added Advantages

Possession of Master’s degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage;

Membership of a professional body relevant to the position applied for and in good standing;

Be a results oriented individual, able to work under pressure to meet strict deadlines;

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed

Curriculum Vitae,

Academic and Professional certificates,

Testimonials,

National Identity Card or Passport and

Any other supporting documents

The applications should indicate the positions applied for on top of the envelope and addressed to:

The Secretary

County Public Service Board P O Box 260 – 10304

KUTUS

Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the County Headquarters 4TH floor, KUTUS (Office of County Public Service Board between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. on weekdays). Online applications should be sent to cpsb.kirinyaga@gmail.com

Applicants should seek clearance from and attach copies or evidence of the CURRENT (valid in 2022) documents listed below: –

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Applications should reach the County Public Service Board (CPSB) on or before Friday, 23rd September 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

NOTE

Women and persons living with disabilities who meet the specified requirements are encouraged to apply.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit our website: www.kirinyaga.go.ke for more details.

The Kirinyaga County Government is an equal opportunity employer.