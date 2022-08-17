Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Zoe Kravitz has expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

After the slap, Zoe, 33, posted an Instagram picture of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and wrote: “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

She received backlash from Will Smith’s supporters because of her post.

Some pointed out that when Will’s son Jaden was 15 and Zoe was 25, she told Extra that he was her “date” at a red carpet event and she jokingly called him the “love of my life.”

Social media users also unearthed a 2013 V magazine article where Zoe gushed about how “handsome” Jaden was at 14.

Zoe, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, had just acted with Jaden and Will in a science-fiction called After Earth when she granted the interview in 2013.

Now, in a new interview, she told the Wall Street Journal: “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.”

Zoe added: “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”

She continued: “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”