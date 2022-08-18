Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 August 2022 – DeMathew’s second wife, Carolyne, has revealed that she was mistreated and chased away by the singer’s family after his demise.

While commemorating three years since DeMathew passed on in a grisly road accident along Thika Road, Carolyne emotionally narrated how her late husband’s family kicked her out of the house where she gave birth to their son.

Carolyne said that although she has struggled a lot since DeMathew passed on, God has been faithful to her.

She noted that although DeMathew had many friends, only a few friends remained loyal after his demise.

She mentioned former Kameme FM presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge as one of the few friends who have remained loyal to DeMathew even after he died.

Below is a screenshot of her emotional post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.