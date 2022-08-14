Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met a team of AU/ COMESA election observers at State House yesterday, who briefed him on the ongoing election process.

The team, led by former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma, confirmed to Kenyatta that the process has been transparent.

On his part, Uhuru noted that the country was facing anxiety because of the anticipation of the presidential result, rubbishing any claims of fear among people.

“The only anxiety witnessed has been that of anticipation but not of fear,” he stated.

The president also thanked the Election Observer Mission to Kenya for its commitment, noting that both the campaign and voting period was peaceful and orderly.

He noted that as a result, it has reduced ethnic tension and people are focused on issue-based politics.

In their report, the observer noted that Kenya has displayed real democracy, institutional credibility and upholding the rule of law.

The president together with the Kenyan citizens were also commended for conducting peaceful and Inclusive campaigns.

In their brief to President Kenyatta, the team noted that the election system and institutions worked within the law and international best practices.

Some of the practices that Kenya was praised for were the good deployment of technology as well as the respect of the Constitution and institutions during the electoral process.

The election observers have already met with the different presidential candidates, including Deputy President William Ruto, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah and David Waihiga Mwaure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.