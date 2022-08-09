Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is 100% sure that they will beat Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in today’s presidential contest.

This became evident on Sunday when he bid farewell to his people of Mathira ahead of today’s election.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate said he was honored and privileged to have served in such a great constituency.

While expressing gratitude, the vocal politician said he will miss his people but promised to remain around even after the August 9, General Election.

“My people of Mathira, thank you for walking this journey with me and holding me up in prayers… I will miss you and I love you but I will be around. You have a place, a big one in my heart,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua, who was speaking during a thanksgiving prayer ceremony held at Victors Chapel in Karatina on Sunday, said he had done the best he could as a legislator.

While exuding confidence that he will be the second Deputy President, the Mathira MP further promised to prioritize the development projects that were initiated under his regime.

“We have done what we could and I wish we could have done more. We have constructed schools and feeder roads and many more … For the roads that are still under construction, I will make sure they are completed when I assume the duty,

“Even as we undertake national duties, I will never forget where it all began. Charity begins at home,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.