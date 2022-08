Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – A 72-year-old woman is in police custody after she was found in possession of drugs, 56 bank cards, and more than 70 identity cards.

Police are said to have raided the elderly woman’s house after getting a tip-off from the public.

She is suspected to be a drug dealer and is also involved in fraud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.