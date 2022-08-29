Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire in peace and let President-elect William Ruto take over without any fracas.

This comes even as the status of their validity as President and Deputy President-elect still hangs in the balance following a petition by Raila Odinga at the Supreme Court challenging their election.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza Government, under the able leadership of President-elect William Ruto, will accord Uhuru the respect he deserves as he retires.

He noted that President Kenyatta will get security from the Kenya Kwanza government as it is contained in the Constitution.

According to Gachagua, even if Uhuru needed anything not included in the constitution, he and William Ruto will provide it.

“Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ni kiongozi wetu. Akistaafu atapata heshima yake iliyo ndani ya katiba. Atapata ulinzi kutoka kwa serikali yetu na atapata yote yenye yako kwa katiba. Ata kama kitu kuna kitu anataka zaidi ambayo haiko kwa katiba, William Ruto na mimi tutapatia yeye aende apumzike,” Gachagua stated.

He further called on the Cabinet Secretaries and senior civil servants to also retire in peace together with Uhuru as the Kenya Kwanza government held nothing against them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.