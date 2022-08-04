Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – On Saturday, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ditched Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This was after he lost all possible avenues to be cleared by IEBC in order to be on the ballot gunning for Mombasa gubernatorial seat come August.

The embattled politician faulted Raila Odinga and his Azimio for his woes for not being cleared by IEBC.

The move prompted Sonko and his team to be very angry with Raila. In fact, the Sonko team was caught on camera angrily removing Raila Odinga’s branding from his cars as they insulted him.

In the video, Sonko’s men are heard hurling insults at the former Prime Minister, saying he will never be president.

“Shuka, Kwenda na hata hutakuwa president. Kwenda, kwenda…Baba mzee wewe. Shuka president wetu aingie…Ruto ndio president wetu,” the team was heard saying as it removes Raila banners on the cars.

During his first political tour in Kitui County after he decamped to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Sonko urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join Ruto, insisting that Raila has no interest of the Ukambani region at heart.

While defending his move to ditch Raila for Ruto, Sonko faulted Baba, saying he has no good intentions for the Kamba community.

“Raila has no good intention for us Kamba people. When he unveiled his projected government positions at KICC he only mentioned Hassan Joho to be the Lands Do you know what position Kibwana or Ngilu will have in his government? Is there any Kamba mentioned in that list? None. I have also told Kalonzo there is no position called Chief Minister,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.