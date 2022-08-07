Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday toured Murang’a County where he inspected the progress of the Kenol –Marua dual carriage road.

During his stop over at Kenol, Uhuru drummed up support for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, where he told them that the best man to succeed him is Jakom since he has Kenyans’ interest at heart.

The President also touched on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) where he urged the residents that they will regret like fools for rejecting the document which was favoring Mt Kenya region.

“They came here and told you that BBI was meant to enable the Rich people to gain more wealth. And you believed in him and them. now, you might suffer for believing in lies.”

BBI was declared by the Court as null and void, and unconstitutional.

Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto and his Tangatanga were against BBI.

Ruto and his team claimed BBI was only meant to create more positions in the government thereby resulting in a big burden to taxpayers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.