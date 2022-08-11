Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – A youthful aspiring politician has taken to social media to rant after he failed to clinch an MCA seat.

The disgruntled politician was vying for an MCA seat in Olkalou, only for him to be embarrassed badly on the ballot.

He cursed voters for failing to elect him and warned them that they have 24 hrs to return the money he dished out during campaigns.

He further complained that he failed to clinch the seat because he is a son of a single mother.

This is what he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.