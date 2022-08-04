Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Actress Mary Remmy Njoku has said that a man cannot conclude that his wife is unfaithful just because he found out their child isn’t truly his.
In a post shared on her Instagram page this evening, Mary opined that men should also conduct a DNA test to ensure that the child in question also belongs to the woman.
According to her, strange things are happening now.
See her post below
