Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has shocked everyone in the Azimio fraternity.

This is after she congratulated various aspirants under the coalition who lost their bids in the recent General Election.

Speaking during the inaugural conference for all the coalition’s elected leaders, Karua thanked the Azimio politicians for mobilising voters to turn up in large numbers in support of their presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“Even where no seats came, votes still came, and although they may not have been as many as we hoped, had they have gone to some chest-thumping fellows, then it would have been called out for them on the first day,” she said.

She hailed the unsuccessful aspirants, especially those from Mt. Kenya, as heroes for standing firm in support of Raila Odinga and paying the ultimate price by losing to Ruto’s UDA.

“When you go to the areas where we got many votes, the occasional leaders who lost, you’re still our hero because you put up a fight and stood in the gap,” she said.

“Feel very appreciated and together we are going to take the next steps and form a formidable coalition that will transform our landscape and ensure that our nation is peaceful,” Karua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.