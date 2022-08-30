Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has mocked former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju over the auctioning of the building holding Jubilee Party head office.

In a short video shared on his social media pages, Sudi alleged that Tuju is a burden, claiming that he has been vocal on election matters for nothing.

“Sasa naskia Jubilee yetu inauzwa na mnazunguka hapa na maneno mingi. Sijui unatuambia ulikuwa Bomas sijui saa tisa ama sijui ilikuwa saa kumi.”

“What for? Wewe ni mzigo kubwa sana. Ile Jubilee tulikuwa tumejenga sasa inapigwa auction?” Sudi wondered.

The building hosting Jubilee offices is being auctioned by Garam Investments who have been instructed to sell the property together with the buildings and improvements erected therein.

The building has been hosting Jubilee’s head office since the party was formally formed, and it is located off the Thika Super Highway in Pangani, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.