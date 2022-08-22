Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again over the weekend, weeks after their intimate wedding and Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, took to Instagram to welcome J.Lo to the family.

The wedding held on Saturday, August 20, in Georgia.

Casey missed the wedding and then took to Instagram late Sunday night to celebrate the new couple.

He shared an old photo he took with J.Lo and Ben Affleck years ago when they were first engaged but ended up not getting married.

Casey Affleck, 47, wrote: “Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

J.Lo and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding over a three-day weekend event about a month after spontaneously wedding in Las Vegas. The wedding party included a welcome dinner Friday, the wedding ceremony on Saturday, and a picnic on Sunday. The guest list included dozens of stars, family members and friends but Casey Affleck was noticeably missing. He stayed in Los Angeles over the weekend, where he was spotted out on a coffee run the morning of the ceremony.