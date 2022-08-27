Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent, Saitabao Kanchory, has owned up to the mistakes that led to Baba losing the presidency to President-elect William Ruto.

Many leaders allied with both Ruto and the former Prime Minister have been claiming that Raila’s Chief Agent was to blame for his loss.

For instance, Kericho Senator-elect Aaron Cheruiyot and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei earlier on claimed that Raila’s agents at the national tallying center did not know what their roles were.

On the other hand, City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir sensationally claimed that Raila Odinga was failed by the team he charged with protecting his votes at the Bomas of Kenya.

Kipkorir faulted Raila’s team for being incompetent; something he said could have cost Raila Odinga the presidency.

“Raila Odinga was let down and betrayed by the people closest to him and those who ran Azimio Secretariat. They lied to him they had everything under control. They lied all agents were in place and paid,” Kipkorir said.

In a rejoinder, Kanchory admitted that indeed there were mistakes that cost them the presidency.

While admitting it, he said it was not time to point accusing fingers at those who failed but instead asked for those criticizing to come aboard and help solve the mess.

“There’s some painful truth to this but for now let’s be part of the solution. A time will come when the good, bad and ugly must be told, named, and shamed,” Kanchory said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.