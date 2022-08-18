Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 August 2022 – A young Nigerian man believed to be a Yahoo boy was captured on camera performing money rituals.

A closer look at the video showed the Yahoo boy with a calabash on his head standing opposite a spiritualist and a lifeless boy on the floor.

This ritual was done at the back of a house.

While the priest was performing some rituals on the dead body, the young man was seen checking from time to time if someone was watching them.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.