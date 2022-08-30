Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – WWE star Nikki Bella and “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Artem Chigvintsev, are officially married.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in Paris, France. The “Total Bellas” star shared the news on her Instagram page on Monday August 29.

“We said I DO,” Bella captioned a photo of her and the Dancing with the Stars pro’s hands with their new wedding bands. She also shared a picture of her and Chigvintsev embracing and taking in the Paris skyline, including the Eiffel Tower, as they toasted their newlywed status.

She shared another photo of her holding her new husband’s hand on her Instagram Story, writing, “We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev.”

Bella also teased, “Can’t wait to share the entire journey with you,” alongside the news the wedding will be featured in a four-part E! special called Nikki Bella Says I Do.

Bella, 38, and Chigvintsev, 40, met in 2017 while partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. At the time, she was engaged to John Cena, but the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding in 2018.

In March 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance on Instagram and got engaged during a romantic trip to France that November.

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed son Matteo Artemovich on July 31, 2020 — less than 24 hours before Bella’s twin sister, Brie, welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.

The next month, Bella reflected on the first time she saw Chigvintsev hold their baby and what that moment meant to her.