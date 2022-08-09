Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Two women who momentarily died have shared what the ‘afterlife’ is really like, and one said it was so nice that she wants to go back.

One of the women claimed she met up with her best friend who had died two years before, while the other said she met Jesus Christ, God, angels and “three really ancient men”

Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie shared their stories on America’s Inside Edition TV programme, and one of the women said it was so nice that they would “quite happily die tomorrow”.

Betty, who is now 78, had her afterlife experience after a hysterectomy operation. She said;

“I was in the recovery room and suddenly felt every drop of blood had drained from my body and then this sensation of my spirit coming out of body at tremendous speed. I looked down and saw my body lying on the bed.

“I knew I had died and thought, ‘oh my God, I’m dead’.”

Betty said she then saw three “really ancient men” who told her she had died. She reportedly told them that she very much wanted to see her family, so she “flew” out the window and went to her house.

She added;

“My husband was sitting in the armchair and I stood next to him, I was concerned because he didn’t know I had died, nor had my children, and I was worried for all of them.

“But then I was given a glimpse into their futures and saw they’d all lead good lives.”

Betty said she then returned to her hospital bed and went into a tunnel and into black space where she felt “extremely relaxed and comfortable”.

At the end of the tunnel she was met by a figure. “It was Jesus Christ,” she said. “He hugged me and said, it’s not yet your time. She said the experience was so profound that she wants to go back to the other life she briefly experienced.

Mum of two Jessie recalled how she ‘died’ aged just 31 after being rushed into hospital with internal bleeding after a gynaecological procedure. Jessie also said she no longer fears death.

She said;

“I have no fear of dying now, I could die right now and I’d be perfectly OK with it.

“If you’d have told me 10 years ago I would have a near-death experience I wouldn’t have believed you, I don’t even believe in God.”

Describing what her ‘death’ was like, Jessie said:

“In the distance I could see a figure and I recognised it as one of my best friends who had died two years before.

“I also saw a bright light and that’s when I realised this is death, this is my death.”

Jessie said she then saw how her death had affected her husband and two children. She added;

“I was shown how my death would impact my family – that my two children, although grief-stricken, would grow up and have good lives.”

Her near-death experience didn’t last very long and Jessie said she then saw herself fall back into her body, “which hurt”. Afterwards she told doctors what had happened and they told her she probably had briefly died.

“They said I was walking the line between life and death for a while,” she said.