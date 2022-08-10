Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – A woman was found hanged and on fire in a park in Los Angeles.

Her body was found in Griffith Park, towards the north of the city, on Tuesday, August 9.

Firefighters were called to the scene by the park’s merry-go-round at 12:30pm Margaret Stewart, a spokesperson for the LA Fire Department said.

She said that, at the time of discovery, the body of the woman was on fire.

No information has yet been given out about the woman’s identity or her age.

Although the results of the coroner’s investigation haven’t been released, the death is being treated as an apparent suicide according to Norma Eisenman, a speaker for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LA Times reports that detectives have said that foul play is not suspected currently.