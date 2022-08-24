Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – A disappointed customer has shown the dress she asked for and what was made by her tailor.

She revealed that she paid 13,000 South African rand (about $750) for the dress to be made and the tailor promised to get the appropriate material to make the style she chose.

However, the result was disappointing and looked nothing like the original.

See her tweets below