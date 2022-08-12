Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 12 August 2022 – A woman has died after a beach umbrella struck her in the chest.
Tammy Perreault was visiting Garden City beach in South Carolina on Wednesday, August 10.
While there, a beach umbrella was blown from its anchoring by strong winds and it impaled Ms Perreault, Horry County chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard said.
Off-duty medical professionals desperately tried to treat the 63-year-old as they awaited an ambulance.
She was rushed to hospital following the incident but she died an hour later from chest trauma.
Thomas Bell, a spokesperson for Horry County emergency management, said the community was “hurting’” following the “terrible loss”.
Locals and businesses in the area have paid tribute on Facebook.
