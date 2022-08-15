Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – The sexual assault claim against singer Trey Songz has taken a different twist as a woman is now claiming that an attorney for Songz’s alleged victim offered her up to $200,000 to change her story and make the singer the bad guy.

Recall that a woman identified as Jauhara Jeffries, had filed a lawsuit alleging that Trey Songz violated her at a 2017 New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

In a transcript of a recent court hearing obtained by TMZ, a woman named Mariah Thielen testified she met with Jeffries’ attorney, Ariel Mitchell, in April 2021 at a bar in Miami. Thielen says Mitchell smelled like weed during the meeting, and was carrying a gun.

Thielen who was with Jeffries the night of Trey’s alleged assault, also claimed that Mitchell offered to pay between $100k-$200k if she’d lie and say she witnessed Trey sexually assault Jeffries and also claim that Trey assaulted her too. She also claimed that Mitchell allegedly said she was trying to paint Trey as “the next R. Kelly.”

The lady added that Mitchell’s plan was to take her allegations to Trey’s team in hopes of coming to a monetary settlement, and her lies would help to make that amount larger.

Thielen claims she turned the offer down, saying she wouldn’t have lied for even $10 million. She thereafter reported the meeting to Trey’s legal team.

Mitchell has however denied the claim, saying;

“We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury. Parties are still awaiting the judges’ further instructions on how to proceed given the witness’s inconsistent testimony during the hearing.” Though Mitchell’s partner, George Vrabeck, withdrew from the case, the lawyer however stated it was only because “He will be representing me against the parties involved in this disgraceful motion brought by Trey Songz and his representatives.”