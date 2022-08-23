Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – A woman has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her husband.

Janet Dunn, 73, a pensioner, was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at a property in Ponteland, Northumberland, on March 15.

Northumbria Police said officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in the village at about 5.25pm but by the time Emergency services arrived Mr Dunn was dead.

At the time of Mr Dunn’s death in March, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an awful case that has sadly resulted in Anthony’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.”

Dunn’s Newcastle Crown Court trial began on Monday, August 22.

Before the trial started she admitted to the charge of manslaughter to which The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later confirmed the plea was acceptable.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court the medical expert instructed by the CPS “is now privy to more information” than he had been in his initial report.

“As a result, the plea entered this morning is now acceptable to the Crown,” Mr Glenser said.

Dunn has now been remanded in custody until her sentencing hearing at the same court on Thursday.